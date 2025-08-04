Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

In Pictures: UK and Ireland facing the wrath of Storm Floris

Transport was disrupted while pedestrians faced torrid conditions.

Pa
Monday 04 August 2025 15:19 BST
Umbrellas were out in force in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)
Umbrellas were out in force in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

Weather warnings were in place as Storm Floris made its presence felt in the UK and Ireland.

Spectators at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival had to brave inclement conditions to watch artists perform on the Royal Mile.

The promenade at Blackpool was largely deserted as the wind and rain persuaded people to stay indoors while in Birmingham brollies were out in force, although one man opened his arms and embraced the rain.

With train services affected in Edinburgh, there were other issues for visitors to the Scottish capital, with some turned away from Edinburgh Castle.

The conditions also made it difficult for those at the Fringe, both performers and spectators.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in