Theme-park visitors rescued from Blackpool Pleasure Beach rollercoaster

About 30 people, including a five-year-old boy, who were trapped on a rollercoaster at Blackpool Pleasure Beach have been rescued.

Staff working at the amusement park had to climb up the wooden, twin-track Grand National ride, which stands 62 feet (19m) high, to escort the nervous passengers to the ground after the attraction broke down at midday on Tuesday.

In an odd turn of events, another rollercoaster at the park, the giant Big One, also suffered a temporary stoppage at around the same time.

However, riders were able to remain seated in that case and the rollercoaster continued five minutes later.

An eyewitness waiting to get on the Grand National ride, which was built in 1935, said his children were “devastated” as the ride was stopped while the problem was fixed.

One man who was stuck on the rollercoaster with his two children criticised the amusement park and said all customers were given in compensation was a bottle of water and tickets that could not be used.

A spokesperson for Blackpool Pleasure Beach said: “At 11.55am on Tuesday 1 June, a stoppage occurred on the lift hill of the Grand National.

“All riders were safely escorted down the lift hill, and the ride was checked and re-opened just before 1pm.”

They added: “Shortly afterwards there was a very brief stoppage on the Big One lift hill, at 50ft, riders remained seated and the ride continued after five minutes.”

In April, a different group of riders on the Big One had to be escorted to safety after the attraction broke down, leaving the thrill-seekers stranded.

Video shared on social media from the park showed how staff had to scale the ride and guide the visitors by helping them to walk down the rollercoaster’s slope - the ride reopened later that day.

Additional reporting by PA