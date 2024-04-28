Blackpool Tower circus performer injured in horror fall from Wheel of Death

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Hundreds of audience members watched in horror as a acrobatic fell to the floor from the Wheel of Faith during a circus show at Blackpool Tower.

Emergency services rushed to help the injured performer while the crowd of around 700 people inside was evacuated following the incident on Saturday night.

The performer had been executing a rehearsed move on the apparatus, said a spokesperson for Blackpool Tower, who said they were now “recovering well” after suffering a minor wrist injury.

They added: “Our medical team responded quickly with our well-established emergency procedures and supported the performer until the emergency services arrived.”

Circus performances at Blackpool Tower were open as usual on Sunday, while affected guests were provided with complimentary tickets for a future performance.

A review of the act will now take place, the attraction spokesperson added.

People in the audience shared their reaction to what happened on social media.

One person, called Nick, said: “In Blackpool Tower with kids watching circus when the bloke who was at top of the wheel of death fell to the ground immediately all audience was escorted out hope he is ok.”

Another wrote on X: “Serious accident at the Blackpool Tower Circus this afternoon. A circus performer fell several feet from the wheel of death stunt onto the circus floor. Paramedics rushed him to hospital and the circus was evacuated. Praying all is well.”

The Wheel of Death act involves two or more performers performing synchronised acrobatic skills on wheels at either end of a long arm that rotates around a central axis.

