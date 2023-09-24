Murder investigation launched after woman, in 50s, dies with multiple injuries

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman in her 50s was found dead in Blackpool.

Lancashire Police were called to an addresss in Redcar Road on Thursday night after receiving a report of “an unexpected death”. They found a woman - named as Alison Dodds - deceased.

A post mortem later revealed she suffered multiple injuries, and now police are treating her death as suspicious and have launched a murder investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Jane Webb said: “First and foremost, my thoughts are with Alison’s family and loved ones at this difficult time.

“This is a tragic case, but our investigation team are determined to find out the full circumstances surrounding her death. We’d ask that anyone who may have information that could be useful to the investigation, please contact us as soon as possible.

“We appreciate that this incident will have caused concern in the community and so I would like to reassure people that we have stepped up patrols in the area, and you can expect to see a visible police presence for some time. If you have any concerns or information, please approach an officer.”