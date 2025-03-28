Blockbuster is returning to the UK over a decade later - but not for long
The nostalgic video rental store will return for just four days, so you’ll have to be quick
Blockbuster is returning to the UK over a decade after the famous store disappeared from the British high street.
At its peak, Blockbuster dominated the video rental business and had more than 9,000 locations across the world. However, the company struggled to keep up with its competition and filed for bankruptcy in 2010. The remaining stores in the UK were all shut within three years.
Now, only one franchise remains in the world, colloquially known as “The Last Blockbuster” in Oregon in the US. It thrives off 90s nostalgia, tourism and simplicity.
So, for four days only, Blockbuster is coming back to London in an attempt to recapture some of that retro spirit.
New research from KitKat found that nearly a quarter of Brits fondly remember choosing movies in a store, ranking Blockbuster as one of the top five most missed high street stores by Brits.
As a result, the confectioner launched a collaboration with the video rental shop, which will open as a pop-up in London’s Soho from 9 to 12 April.
Customers can browse the iconic blue and yellow video cases for their films of choice, then take the empty VHS box to the counter, where they will receive a streaming code. There will also be a chill-out area with retro televisions.
The store, on the iconic Greek Street, will also give visitors a free new KitKat sharing bar to snack on while they watch the movie.
The survey, with 2,000 respondents ages 18 and over, ranked Woolworths number one, followed by Debenhams, Toys R Us, Blockbuster and HMV.
The brand’s research concluded that Brits are at a breaking point over their inability to switch off, with a third blaming their phone. Meanwhile, three in 10 said they feel uneasy and anxious if their phone is out of reach, with almost three-quarters of respondents saying it was causing a rift in their relationship.
Stephanie Scales, marketing manager for KitKat at Nestlé UK and Ireland, said: “It’s more important than ever to stay connected with others in today’s hectic world. Whether it’s with friends, family or loved ones, we want to take the nation back to when times were simpler and reclaim the joy of picking out a movie to watch together.
“By KitKat sharing bars partnering with Blockbuster to take cosy nights in together to another level, we hope that we can help Brits properly savour their downtime and break better.”
Blockbuster isn’t the only store making a return to the high street, as Topshop hinted at a major comeback almost five years after it left the high street and went online.
The clothing brand posted three teasers on social media, telling online followers: “WE’VE MISSED YOU TOO” in a series of clips captioned “WE’VE BEEN LISTENING.”
Topshop shut its stores in 2020, including its flagship branch on Oxford Street in central London.
