A Thomas Gainsborough painting will return to the National Gallery 100 years to the day since it was last displayed there.

The Blue Boy, painted in 1770, was last shown at the London gallery on 25 January, 1922, before being taken to the US.

It was seen by 90,000 visitors during the three weeks it was on display, the National Gallery said.

Before it left, former gallery director Charles Holmes wrote "Au revoir" on the back of the painting in the hope it would one day return, according to a statement.

The painting shows a young man posing in a blue outfit.

People looking at the Blue Boy by Thomas Gainsborough, which was last on show at the London gallery on 25 January 1922 (The National Gallery/PA)

It is being loaned to the gallery by Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, California, where it has been on display for the last century.

Dr Gabriele Finaldi, director of the National Gallery, said: "The loan of Gainsborough's Blue Boy to the National Gallery is truly exceptional and a unique opportunity for visitors to see Gainsborough at his dazzling best.

"Rich in historical resonances, a painting of supreme poise and elegance, The Blue Boy is without doubt a masterpiece of British art."

It is the first time the painting has been loaned.

Huntington president Karen R Lawrence said: "This masterpiece has made an indelible mark on both art history and popular culture, capturing the imaginations of a wide range of audiences.

"Given The Blue Boy's iconic status at the Huntington, this is an unprecedented loan, one which we considered very carefully.

"We hope that this partnership with the National Gallery will spark new conversations, appreciation, and research on both sides of the Atlantic."

Visitors will be able to see the painting free of charge from 25 January, 2022.