Young man fighting for life after BMW overturns in Piccadilly Circus

The black car crashed in the early hours of Sunday.

Ted Hennessey
Sunday 29 June 2025 13:05 BST
The BMW crashed in the early hours of Sunday (Lucy North/PA)
The BMW crashed in the early hours of Sunday (Lucy North/PA) (PA Wire)

A young man is fighting for his life after a BMW crashed in Piccadilly Circus, central London.

The black car overturned in the early hours of Sunday and was lying on its roof near the Shaftesbury Memorial Fountain, known as Eros.

Two men aged 22 who were in the vehicle were taken to hospital, one of them in a life-threatening condition.

No pedestrians were injured and no other vehicles are thought to be involved, the Metropolitan Police said.

Road closures are in place around Piccadilly Circus.

The Met said it was called at about 5.30am, with London Ambulance Service paramedics and the London Fire Brigade.

