Two people missing after boat capsizes on Devon lake

Two people are missing after a boat capsized on a lake in Devon.
A further five people have been recovered from the water at Roadford Lake in Lewdown, two of whom have been taken to Derriford Hospital for treatment, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
The other three were checked over and discharged by paramedics at the scene, the force said.
Searches are ongoing for the two people who remain missing, and next-of-kin have been informed, according to police.
Those travelling in the group were all adults and believed to all be local to Devon.
Police, fire, ambulance, the air ambulance, coastguard and search and rescue teams have all been deployed to the area after the emergency services were called at around 1:30pm on Wednesday.
The boat is being secured and the scene is being managed by police.
Cornwall’s Pirate FM reported that the search will proceed at least until night falls and it is deemed unsafe to continue, and will resume in the morning if there is no update tonight.
The 730-acre lake is more than 130 feet deep, making it one of the largest inland waters in southwest England, according to Visit Dartmoor.
The location was previously occupied by several buildings and farms before it was selected as a site for a reservoir in 1975, and now supplies water to Plymouth and other parts of Devon.
The lake is a destination for activities such as kayakying, canoeing and sailing.
The South West Lakes Trust, which runs the Roadford Lake Activity Centre, said on its website that the lake was closed for the afternoon.
A road closure has been put in place at the activity centre to allow access for the relevant services, police said.