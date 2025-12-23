No further action to be taken into Bob Vylan’s Glastonbury set, police say
There was a backlash after Bobby Vylan led crowds in chants of ‘death death to the IDF (Israel Defence Forces)’.
An investigation into chants by rap duo Bob Vylan at Glastonbury Festival last summer will not lead to any further action by prosecutors as there is “insufficient” evidence for there to be “a realistic prospect of conviction”, Avon and Somerset Police said.
Rapper Bobby Vylan, whose real name is Pascal Robinson-Foster, led crowds on the festival’s West Holts Stage in chants of “death death to the IDF (Israel Defence Forces)” during their performance at the music festival in June.
Shortly afterwards, the force said a criminal investigation was under way with a senior detective appointed to lead the investigation.
In a statement released on Tuesday, Avon and Somerset Police said: “No further action will be taken on the basis there is insufficient evidential for there to be a realistic prospect of conviction.”
The force said it conducted a voluntary interview with a man in his mid-thirties in November over the incident, adding he was informed of the outcome earlier on Tuesday.
The force added: “The comments made on Saturday June 28 drew widespread anger, proving that words have real-world consequences.
“We believe it is right this matter was comprehensively investigated, every potential criminal offence was thoroughly considered and we sought all the advice we could to ensure we made an informed decision.”
It comes after the Met Police said they would close their own investigation into a London performance, following advice from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks