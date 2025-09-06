Tensions flare as protesters supporting banned Palestine Action arrested

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tensions have started to flare at a central London demonstration in support of banned group Palestine Action as police arrested protesters to chants of “shame on you” and “you’re supporting genocide”.

Officers forced their way through crowds carrying arrested protesters and had screaming arguments with demonstrators in Parliament Square – where organisers estimated 1,500 people gathered for the rally.

Several protesters fell over in a crush while water was thrown at officers, with the most frantic scenes unfolding on the western side of the park.

Some of those gathered wore T-shirts featuring the face of musician Bob Vylan, who caused uproar at Glastonbury with chants of “death to the IDF”.

The police presence was reinforced partway through the protest as scores of City of London Police officers joined their Metropolitan Police colleagues in Parliament Square.

Earlier, officers were seen collecting elderly protesters who were sat in a line behind placards that said “I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action” as chants of “Met Police you can’t hide – you’re supporting genocide” echoed across the square.

Elsewhere in the square, dozens of doctors in their scrubs – with badges pinned to them identifying their roles including: doctor, surgeon and physio, unfurled a banner reading: “Medical duty & terror law” while families of Holocaust survivors held a sign which said: “Holocaust survivor descendants against genocide”.

The Met Police has said that those showing support for the banned group face arrest, posting on social media ahead of the demonstration: “Expressing support for a proscribed organisation is a criminal offence under the Terrorism Act.

“Where our officers see offences, we will make arrests.”

Only 12 minutes after the protest’s official start time, the force announced: “Officers have begun making arrests for expressing support for proscribed terror organisation Palestine Action at the protest organised by Defend Our Juries.”

A spokesperson for Defend Our Juries (DOJ) said: “State repression has not worked.

“We can confirm around 1,500 people are currently defying the ban in Parliament Square, with actions about to start in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

“This is becoming Labour’s Poll Tax moment. The resistance to this ridiculous ban keeps on growing exponentially. It is also bringing together social movements in common cause.”

Mike Higgins, 62, who is blind and uses a wheelchair, returned to the Parliament Square protest on Saturday after making headlines last month as one of 532 people arrested at a previous demonstration.

He told the PA news agency: “What choice do I have?

“Nothing is being done about the genocide other than by us.

“And I’m a terrorist? That’s the joke of it.

“I’ve already been arrested under the Terrorism Act and I suspect I will be today.

“Of course I’ll keep coming back – what choice do I have?”

Defend Our Juries (DOJ) said the action was planned on condition of at least 1,000 people pledging support, but claimed hundreds more planned to take part, with a boost in support after a number of activists involved in organising the protests were arrested under terror laws.

Attendees are expected to refuse street bail, requiring more people to be taken into custody, and they plan to go “floppy”, forcing officers to physically carry them away.

One protester in Parliament Square wore a “Plasticine Action” t-shirt – a satirical play on the banned group which drew headlines last month when another demonstrator was mistakenly arrested for it.

Franco Ferrer, 69, from Llanberis in north Wales, said police had been photographing him since he arrived.

He told PA: “Maybe they can’t read.

“The T-shirt is an effective way of getting the message across without risking arrest.

“I won’t write a sign because I don’t think I have the courage to do that.

“I’ve come to support the action because the Government banning a protest group by using terror laws is outrageous. It’s silencing free speech.”

Protesters have also gathered for a separate demonstration in Russell Square organised by the “Palestine Coalition” – which includes the groups Palestine Solidarity Campaign and Stop the War – while rallies were set to take place in Belfast and Edinburgh as well.

DOJ said on Friday that it had sent a letter to Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley ahead of the protest in Westminster.

It said police forces in Edinburgh, Totnes, Derry and Kendall had all decided not to arrest sign-holders.

It comes after six people who are alleged to be members of the DOJ, or working closely with it, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday to deny terror offences after they were accused of attempting to organise mass gatherings with the aim of rendering the ban on Palestine Action unenforceable.

The charges related to plans for meetings in London, Cardiff and Manchester that were allegedly organised over Zoom in July, August, and this month.

On Friday, the Crown Prosecution Service said a further 24 people were charged over allegedly showing support for the group, bringing the total number being prosecuted to 138.

Palestine Action was banned as a terror organisation in July after the group claimed responsibility for an action in which two Voyager planes were damaged at RAF Brize Norton on June 20.

The Home Office is set to appeal against the High Court ruling allowing Palestine Action’s co-founder Huda Ammori to proceed with a legal challenge against the Government over the group’s ban.

Ms Ammori took legal action against the department over then-home secretary Yvette Cooper’s decision to proscribe the group under anti-terror laws, which made membership of, or support for, the direct action group a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison.