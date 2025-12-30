University Challenge star Bobby Seagull awarded MBE for library campaign

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bobby Seagull, the acclaimed teacher, author, and broadcaster, has been appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the King’s New Year Honours list. The 41-year-old, whose full name is Jay Bobby Seagull, has been recognised for his dedicated services to public libraries.

Seagull first captured public attention in 2017 during his memorable appearance on BBC’s University Challenge. As captain of Emmanuel College, Cambridge, his team’s journey to the semi-finals, coupled with his infectious personality and palpable enthusiasm, saw clips of him go viral online. He leveraged this newfound popularity to inspire others, particularly through his passion for mathematics.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Seagull expressed his elation upon hearing the news, attributing the prestigious accolade to his library card. "I got this letter through the post and it says ‘On His Majesty’s service’," he recounted.

"I thought, could it be jury duty? I opened it and it said: Bobby Seagull, MBE for services to public libraries. My first thought was obviously elation. But I owe it all down to this – my library card." He fondly recalled weekly visits to East Ham Library in east London with his father and brothers, where they would "sit cross-legged on the floor reading all sorts of books." He added: "It was this, week after week, month after month, year after year that gave me the skills to be the person I am today. I wouldn’t have my public recognition in terms of knowledge if it wasn’t for libraries and librarians."

In a post on X, Seagull reiterated his profound connection to libraries, stating: "Those weekly visits shaped who I am today. From BBC’s University Challenge to sharing my love of learning on TV and social media, libraries have always been at the heart of my journey. Libraries are the beating hearts of our high streets and communities. This MBE is dedicated to all our libraries and librarians. Libraries are free for everyone, so let’s use them, support them, and make sure they are properly funded."

He confirmed his commitment to campaigning for libraries in his capacity as an ambassador for The Reading Agency and as a former champion of the Chartered Institute of Librarians and Information Professionals (CILIP).

His advocacy for libraries has been previously recognised; in 2020, CILIP awarded him an honorary fellowship for presenting his 10-point manifesto for libraries at the House of Lords and championing long-term funding.

Born in Newham, London, Seagull’s parents emigrated to the UK from Kerala, India. He has openly discussed his distinctive name, explaining that while his family name is Jose, ‘Seagull’ was adopted by his father, a devoted admirer of Richard Bach’s 1970s fable, Jonathan Livingstone Seagull.

His first name, Jay, follows a South Indian family tradition. His educational journey saw him attend Eton College on a scholarship, study mathematics at the University of Oxford, before re-enrolling and graduating from Royal Holloway University, and later completing his teaching qualification and master’s degree at the University of Cambridge.

Before embarking on his teaching career, Seagull worked as an investment banking trader at Lehman Brothers & Nomura and qualified as a Chartered Accountant with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). It was during his time at PwC, where he enjoyed training new graduates, that he decided to pursue a PGCE.

His post-University Challenge career has been prolific. He co-authored The Monkman and Seagull Quiz Book with Eric Monkman in 2017, the same year he became an ambassador for the charity National Numeracy, aiming to help people "overcome their maths phobia."

In 2018, he launched the TV series Monkman And Seagull’s Genius Guide To Britain, published The Life-Changing Magic Of Numbers, and co-hosted the Maths Appeal podcast until 2022. He has also contributed as a columnist for the Financial Times, appeared on BBC Radio Four’s Puzzle For Today, and collaborated with The Open University and Martin Lewis on a Money Management course.

Currently, Seagull is balancing his charity ambassadorships, completing his doctorate at the University of Cambridge, and working part-time as a mathematics teacher in east London schools, continuing his dedication to education and public service.