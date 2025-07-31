Bodies of man and woman found on rocks below cliffs at seaside beauty spot

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The bodies of a man and a woman have been found on rocks below cliffs at a seaside beauty spot.

The discovery was made by a member of the public, who called police after spotting the pair at the bottom of a cliff in Whitby in North Yorkshire on Wednesday evening.

Emergency service teams were alerted at 7.16pm and rushed to the scene at Whitby Abbey.

With the tide coming in fast, the coastguard, a helicopter and ambulance crews managed to recover the bodies by 8.24pm. Paramedics then confirmed the pair had died and the bodies were taken to hospital by ambulance.

North Yorkshire Police said officers have been attempting to trace the next of kin of the man and woman.

Meanwhile, the investigation continues into the circumstances of the deaths for a coroner’s report.

Witnesses to the incident or anyone with information that could assist officers are urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 12250141734.