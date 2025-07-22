Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Body found in lake identified as missing woman

Rachel Booth, 38, from Northwich, Cheshire, was reported missing on Saturday.

Eleanor Barlow
Tuesday 22 July 2025 08:53 BST
Rachel Booth has been found dead (Cheshire Police/PA)
Rachel Booth has been found dead (Cheshire Police/PA) (PA Media)

A body found in a lake has been formally identified as a missing woman.

Search teams looking for Rachel Booth, 38, recovered a body from a lake in Oakmere, Cheshire, on Monday.

The mother-of-three, from Barnton, near Northwich, was reported missing in the early hours of Saturday and last seen at a garage in Sandiway at 3.50am, where she was captured on CCTV going into the store.

On Tuesday morning, a spokeswoman for Cheshire Police said the body had been formally identified as Ms Booth.

She said: “Rachel’s family continue to be supported by specialist officers from Cheshire Police.”

On Monday, police said there were not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a file would be prepared for the coroner.

Wild Shore Delamere water park closed over the weekend as searches took place in the area, next to Delamere Lake holiday park.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in