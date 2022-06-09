Police find two bodies in search for missing people after boat capsized in Devon lake

Police have located and recovered bodies of two people during a major search of a lake in Devon after a boat capsized.

On Wednesday, a motor-powered boat capsized on Roadford Lake, near Oakhampton. Four of the six passengers were rescued.

But two disabled people had remained unaccounted for – according to the Marine Accident Investigation Branch.

Formal identification of the bodies has yet to take place, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

The families of the two missing people have been informed of the development and are being supported by specially-trained officers, the force said.

Chief Superintendent Dan Evans said: “This is an extremely distressing incident and our thoughts are with all of those involved and their loved ones, who we are working closely with to offer help and support wherever we can.

“Every effort has been made to locate the two people who remained unaccounted for as fast as possible.

“Tragically, we can confirm that the bodies of two people were located and recovered this afternoon. Our priority is to support their families.”

At about 1.30pm on Wednesday, a large-scale response from emergency services was launched involving police, fire and ambulance services, the air ambulance, HM Coastguard, and search and rescue teams.

Of the four passengers that were rescued from the 130 ft-deep lake, two were taken to Derriford Hospital for treatment.

One of the two taken to the hospital has since been discharged, and the other person remains in the hospital in critical condition.

The two other people were rescued and checked by paramedics at the scene before being discharged.

Those travelling in the group were all adults and believed to all be local to the Devon region.

No other boats were involved in the incident, police said.