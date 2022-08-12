Body pulled from River Thames after man disappeared under water
Emergency services were called to the water on Thursday evening
A body has been pulled from the River Thames after a search for a man who disappeared.
Emergency services were called to a part of the water near a Desborough Sailing Club in Shepperton, Surrey on Thursday evening after 8pm following reports that a man had gone underwater but did not resurface.
Surrey Police has said the death is being treated as “unexplained” and do not believe anyone else was involved.
A spokesperson for Surrey Police said: “Members of the public reported that a man had gone under water in the river but had not resurfaced.
“There was a large emergency services presence at the scene including police, Surrey Fire and Rescue Service, South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust, a dive team and Surrey Search & Rescue.
“Sadly a man’s body was recovered from the river the early hours of this morning (12 August). His next of kin are aware and are being supported by specially trained officers.
“We are treating the death as unexplained, but do not believe at this stage that there was anyone else involved. A file will be prepared and passed to the coroner.
Desborough Sailing club, based on the River Thames, offers multiple water activities to its members including canoeing and kayaking.
The Independent has approached the club for comment on the incident.
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies