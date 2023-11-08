Mystery man found dead in Dorset woods near tent with family photos inside

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Police trying to identify a man who was found dead near a tent in the woods have released family photos from a diary discovered with him.

The man’s body was found in Goathorn Woods, in Studland, on 1 July this year, close to the tent and book containing family photos.

Dorset Police have not yet worked out who the man is and have now released photos from the diary in a bid to identify him.

One of the images shows a middle-aged man with younger children holding a trophy together, while others show a dog and a man sitting in a garden chair.

The force, which is not treating the man’s death as suspicious, has urged anyone who recognises people in the images to come forward.

Police constable Stuart Wilson, of Wareham Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We have been carrying out enquiries on behalf of the coroner, including DNA checks, but so far we have not been able to work out an identity for the man.

“This is a very sad incident and we are keen to follow all lines of enquiry available to us so that the man can be identified and his family can be made aware.

“A tent was located near to where the body was found, which contained a diary with images inside. We are now issuing the images to the public in a bid to find out if anyone recognises the people in the pictures as this may lead us to identifying the man.

“If you have any information that may assist our efforts, please get in contact with us.”