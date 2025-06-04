Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Body found in search for Scot missing in Portugal

Greg Monks, 38, disappeared in Albufeira last month, reportedly during a stag do.

Lucinda Cameron
Wednesday 04 June 2025 15:20 BST
The tourist’s disappearance was reported to the Guarda Nacional Republicana on May 28 (Alamy/PA)
A body has been found in the search for a Scottish man who went missing in Portugal.

Greg Monks, 38, disappeared in Albufeira last month, reportedly during a stag party.

Portuguese police said on Wednesday the body of a 38-year-old man had been found in the search for a missing Scottish tourist.

The Policia Judiciaria said the body was located in the Cerro de Aguia area.

Police said the 38-year-old’s disappearance was reported to the Guarda Nacional Republicana on May 28 at around 8pm by a man who was on holiday with him.

Authorities said a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British man reported missing in Portugal and are in contact with the local authorities.”

