Police investigate man’s death after body found in Cardiff river

An investigation has been launched into the death of a man found in a river in Cardiff.

A body was found in the River Taff at around 9.45am on Wednesday.

The coroner has been informed and an investigation into how he died is underway, according to South Wales Police Cardiff and Vale of Glamorgan.

“We can confirm the sudden death of man found in the River Taff Cardiff at around 9.45am this morning,” the force wrote.

There was a large emergency services presence in the city centre after the discovery - an ambulance, four fire service vehicles and seven police vehicles.

Police and fire and rescue services blocked off a section of Wood Street and a police cordon was in place for a time.