Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Police investigate man’s death after body found in Cardiff river

Officers set to try to find out how he died

Jane Dalton
Wednesday 02 August 2023 17:58
Comments
(Getty Images)

An investigation has been launched into the death of a man found in a river in Cardiff.

A body was found in the River Taff at around 9.45am on Wednesday.

The coroner has been informed and an investigation into how he died is underway, according to South Wales Police Cardiff and Vale of Glamorgan.

“We can confirm the sudden death of man found in the River Taff Cardiff at around 9.45am this morning,” the force wrote.

There was a large emergency services presence in the city centre after the discovery - an ambulance, four fire service vehicles and seven police vehicles.

Recommended

Police and fire and rescue services blocked off a section of Wood Street and a police cordon was in place for a time.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in