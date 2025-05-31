Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Body found in search for girl missing in River Thames

A boy who was rescued is in a stable condition in hospital.

George Lithgow
Saturday 31 May 2025 16:40 BST
Kent Police were called by the Port of London Authority at 1.46pm on Friday (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Kent Police were called by the Port of London Authority at 1.46pm on Friday (Jordan Pettitt/PA) (PA Wire)

A body has been found in the search for a girl missing in the River Thames, police said.

A body was recovered from the river near Gravesend with the assistance of the RNLI at around 11.40am on Saturday.

Formal identification by the girl’s next of kin has taken place, and the death is not being treated as suspicious, Kent Police said in a statement.

A boy who was rescued is in a stable condition in hospital.

A search was launched after two children got into trouble in the water near the Royal Terrace Pier on Friday afternoon.

Police were called by the Port of London Authority at 1.46pm to “concerns for the welfare of two children who had entered the river”, a force spokesman said.

Emergency services were called and a search was launched, leading to a boy being pulled out of the river.

He was taken to a local hospital where his condition was “not described to be life-threatening”, police said.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in