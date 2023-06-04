Body of woman pulled from sea at Saltburn beach

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The body of a female has been pulled from the sea off Saltburn beach in North Yorkshire.

Emergency services, including two lifeboats and an air ambulance, scrambled to the beach following reports of a body in the water at around 2pm on Sunday.

Cleveland Police said the woman, who has not yet been named, was recovered and her family have been notified.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call to 999 at 13:35 to reports of a body recovered from the water.

“The coastguard attended the scene and we dispatched two double-crewed ambulances, a specialist paramedic, and the air ambulance.”