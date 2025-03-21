Queen’s receives Boeing investment for aerospace engineering research lab

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Queen’s University Belfast has received an investment from Boeing to boost its aerospace engineering research.

The university will use the investment, secured with the assistance of Dr Declan Kelly and consultants at Consello, to support the creation of the Boeing Material Characterisation and Processing Laboratory.

The announcement came as a team led by Vice Chancellor Professor Sir Ian Greer visited Boeing’s site just outside Washington DC.

Sir Ian said: “This generous support from Boeing solidifies Queen’s University’s reputation as a leader in aerospace research and education.

“As we celebrate our 180th anniversary, this investment will help to secure our future in aeronautical engineering, providing students with unparalleled opportunities to engage with pioneering research and industry expertise.

“This partnership will not only advance global aerospace innovation but also strengthen Northern Ireland’s position as a hub for advanced manufacturing and engineering excellence.”

Maria Laine, president of Boeing UK, Ireland and Nordics, said: “Our partnership in Northern Ireland dates back more than 50 years and we continue to benefit from the country’s highly skilled supply chain today, including its strong experience in the aerospace and defence industry.

“We can’t wait to see how the new laboratory at Queen’s University Belfast inspires and develops the next generation of aerospace innovators, supporting the growth of the industry in the region and beyond.”

The new facility will drive advancements in materials science, foster industry collaboration, and provide hands-on training for the next generation of engineers and scientists.

Professor Adrian Murphy will lead the development of the new laboratory.

He said: “Collaboration between industry and academia is invaluable to both our students and staff.

“Boeing’s support will help create a world-class learning environment, giving students hands-on experience with real hardware in labs and workshops.

“This helps students build a strong skillset and ensures they are ready to contribute to the aerospace industry from day one. Exposure to leading-edge infrastructure also sparks creativity and fresh thinking, driving innovation.

“This investment strengthens our partnership with Boeing and equips our students with the best foundation for future success in aerospace engineering.”

Emily Bond, a Queen’s aerospace engineering student, said the new laboratory would give access to “next generation facilities”.

She added: “From learning the fundamentals of aeronautics to designing and building real aircraft, the support from Queen’s, and Boeing, ensures we have the skills and experience to continue to drive innovation in the industry.”

The new laboratory is expected to be completed by spring 2028.