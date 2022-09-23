Jump to content

One-fifth of boilers faulty or dangerous, poll suggests

Richard Jenkins
Friday 23 September 2022 13:46
(Getty/iStock)

Millions of Britons have not had their boiler serviced for a year, a survey claims

(Getty/iStock)

One-fifth of homeowners believe their boiler is currently faulty or might even be dangerous, it has been claimed.

Research of 2,000 adults who own a property found one in five have not had their boiler serviced in the last 12 months and 7 per cent do not remember the last time they did.

More than one-quarter (28 per cent) were not aware it is recommended by experts to have a boiler service once a year.

And one in three homeowners do not have a carbon monoxide detector fitted, while 19 per cent per cent are unsure whether they do or not.

Elliott Barnham, engineer and safety expert for British Gas, which commissioned the research, said: “We regularly visit customers who haven’t had their gas appliances checked for years, which is really concerning.

“The routine checks we carry out when installing smart meters or conducting a gas safety test don’t just help ensure everything in the house is working efficiently.

“Some of the unsafe appliances we’ve come across could have had a devastating effect on our customers’ health and safety.”

It also emerged 29 per cent of homeowners did not know the pilot light being out on their boiler could be an indication something is unsafe.

One-fifth even admitted they would not know where to find their boiler’s pilot light.

And 22 per cent did not realise being able to smell gas inside the home might mean there is a safety issue.

Worryingly, one-quarter held the misguided belief that in the event of a carbon monoxide leak, they’ll be able to smell it.

The top reason given for not having a boiler service was simply the expense (25 per cent), while 23 per cent of respondents were confident there was nothing wrong with their boiler and had no need to have it checked.

Another 20 per cent knew they should get theirs looked at but allowed the months to slip by regardless.

The survey, via OnePoll, also found 51 per cent were not sure how to navigate their boiler’s setting and dials, while 42 per cent said they were only confident in turning the heating on and off.

Mr Barnhamadded: “Getting to know your boiler is a good idea, so you can spot the signs if it’s not working properly.

“It’s also worth getting an audible carbon monoxide alarm and being able to recognise headaches, breathlessness and dizziness as potential signs of a leak.

“Improving your understanding and awareness is key, but don’t overestimate your ability and attempt to do any work on your boiler yourself.”

