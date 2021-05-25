Covid guidance changed for areas hit by Indian variant

Travel guidance in England’s eight coronavirus hotspots is being changed after a public backlash, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) has confirmed.

The health ministry said the wording would be amended to avoid confusion, making it clear that the latest recommendations are only advisory.

This comes after the shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth accused the government of imposing local lockdowns “by stealth”, after it secretly updated its guidance last week without briefing local officials.

Among the changes made on Friday, the government said that people should “avoid travelling in and out of affected areas unless it is essential”.

A DHSC spokesperson said this phrasing will be updated to “make it clearer we are not imposing local restrictions”.

“Instead, we are providing advice on the additional precautions people can take to protect themselves and others in those areas where the new variant is prevalent.

“This includes, wherever possible, trying to meet outdoors rather than indoors, keeping 2 metres apart from anyone you don’t live with and minimising travel in and out the area. These are not new regulations but they are some of the ways everyone can help bring the variant under control in their local area.”