A bomb-disposal team was called to Edinburgh’s main shopping street after a report that a man was acting suspiciously.

One end of Princes Street was closed off to traffic and people, and nearby Waverley station was evacuated.

Police said they found a bag nearby, and the cordon was put in place as a precaution.

Officers, who were alerted around 5.30pm, called in an explosive ordnance disposal team – or bomb squad.

Footage showed pedestrians cordoned behind tape outside the Balmoral hotel.

Rail services in and out of Waverley station were halted, but ScotRail said lines reopened around 8.30pm.

Edinburgh Police said: “Around 5.30pm on Thursday, 10 November, officers were called to Princes Street, Edinburgh, to a report that a man was acting suspiciously.

“A bag was later found nearby and a cordon has been put in place as a precaution. Officers are in attendance and have called EOD.”