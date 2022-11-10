Bomb disposal squad called to Edinburgh after man ‘seen acting suspiciously’
Famous shopping centre Princes Street closed off
A bomb-disposal team was called to Edinburgh’s main shopping street after a report that a man was acting suspiciously.
One end of Princes Street was closed off to traffic and people, and nearby Waverley station was evacuated.
Police said they found a bag nearby, and the cordon was put in place as a precaution.
Officers, who were alerted around 5.30pm, called in an explosive ordnance disposal team – or bomb squad.
Footage showed pedestrians cordoned behind tape outside the Balmoral hotel.
Rail services in and out of Waverley station were halted, but ScotRail said lines reopened around 8.30pm.
Edinburgh Police said: “Around 5.30pm on Thursday, 10 November, officers were called to Princes Street, Edinburgh, to a report that a man was acting suspiciously.
“A bag was later found nearby and a cordon has been put in place as a precaution. Officers are in attendance and have called EOD.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies