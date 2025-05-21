Scottish Colourist painting sells for more than £381,000 at auction

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A “masterful” painting by Scottish Colourist Samuel John Peploe which once hung in his patron’s drawing room has sold for more than £381,000 at auction.

Roses In A Green Jug went under the hammer in the Scottish art sale at Bonhams in Edinburgh on Wednesday.

It sold for £381,400 including buyer’s premium, above the estimate of £250,000-£350,000.

Paintings by fellow Scottish Colourist Francis Campbell Boileau Cadell and by the late Jack Vettriano also featured in the sale.

Peploe once characterised his career as a search for the perfect still life, and was influenced by his time in Paris from 1910-12 where he studied the work of Post-Impressionist masters.

Major Ion R Harrison, a Scottish shipping magnate, first encountered Peploe’s work at an exhibition in Glasgow in the 1920s and soon became a close friend and patron of the painter and the Scottish Colourists.

May Matthews, managing director of Bonhams Scotland, said: “Peploe’s Roses In A Green Jug is a masterful execution of composition and colour, taking inspiration from Paul Cezanne and French Post-Impressionism, while maintaining the artist’s distinctive individual style.

“Peploe’s still lifes were meticulously planned and executed, creating the dialogue between object and space for which he and his fellow Colourists were renowned.

“The work has a remarkable provenance, having once hung in the drawing room of Croft House owned by Ion R Harrison, a notable patron of the Scottish Colourists.”

Roses In A Green Jug can be seen hanging in the background of Cadell’s Portrait Of Mrs Ion R Harrison of 1932.

Six works by Vettriano, who died earlier this year, also went under the hammer.

Pendine Beach (Study), which was painted in 1996, sold for £44,800, including buyer’s premium, above the estimate of £20,000-£30,000.

The painting once hung in the late Sir Terence Conran’s Bluebird restaurant in London, after he bought the picture in 1996, Bonhams said.

A selection of landscapes of the island of Iona were also sold.

They included Peploe’s paintings of The White Strand, Iona, which went for £74,060.

All prices included buyer’s premium.