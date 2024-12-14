Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Boots has issued an urgent recall warning over a faulty Christmas gift which poses a “risk of burns” to customers.

The Radley Cosy Up mug and sock set has been recalled as the base of the mug could crack and break into pieces when used.

Customers who have bought the set should not use it, as the problem could result in hot drinks spilling out, leading to burns.

Instead, shoppers should return it to their nearest Boots outlet as soon as possible, the retailer said on Tuesday.

The Cosy Up set has barcode 5016155273331 on the back and includes the ceramic mug and a pair of ribbed socks. It was made in China and has the Radley dog logo displayed on the front.

open image in gallery The Radley Cosy Up mug and sock set has been recalled as the base of the mug could crack and break into pieces when used ( Boots )

A Boots spokesperson said: “We have been informed of a potential safety issue with the mug in this set. In some instances, the base of the mug is cracking and separating when in use, therefore, this product is being recalled.

“The safety and well-being of our customers is very important to us so we’re asking that you stop using the mug and return it to your nearest Boots store at your earliest convenience for a full refund.

“If you’ve bought this product for someone else, it’s important that you let them know about this as soon as possible.”