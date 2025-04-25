UK-Thai deal sees 90% reduction in cannabis smuggling by post, Home Office says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cannabis arrivals by post from Thailand have dropped by 90% in the first three months of this year, the Home Office has said.

New rules mean parcels from Thailand must be checked before they are shipped and the Border Force has detected 1.5 tonnes of cannabis coming through the post in the first quarter of 2025.

Citizenship and Migration minister Seema Malhotra said extra checks taking place in Thailand, which were secured in a UK Border Force and Thai customs agreement, have “slashed cannabis smuggling in the post by 90% in just three months”.

There had been a surge in the amount of cannabis posted to the UK after Thailand decriminalised cannabis in 2022.

Over 15 tonnes of cannabis was detected by Border Force, with the support of Royal Mail, in the last quarter of 2024.

Ms Malhotra said: “By stopping these drugs at source, we’re disrupting organised crime, protecting communities, and freeing Border Force to focus on other priorities.

“Together with our partners in Thailand, this Government will continue to take tough action against those attempting to smuggle illegal drugs across our borders.”

Over two tonnes of cannabis with an estimated value of £6 million was also surrendered by air passengers in February.

The haul was surrendered by transiting passengers as part of Operation Chaophraya, a Home Office-led operation involving Border Force and the National Crime Agency (NCA) at Bangkok Airport.

Over 50 British nationals have been arrested in Thailand for attempted cannabis smuggling since Operation Chaophraya began in July 2024.

Border Force director general Phil Douglas said: “Our work doesn’t stop at the border, we work internationally with our partners to prevent illicit goods from even reaching the UK.

“We are using advanced intelligence more than ever before and last year we made a record number of drug seizures, including the highest harm substances.

“Border Force remains fully committed to securing our borders and keeping our streets safe.”

Charlotte Prescott, the Royal Mail’s director of customs and international policy, said that collaboration between government agencies and postal bodies is “essential” and there is a “very strong partnership” with Border Force in trying to tackle this issue.

Thai customs have introduced stricter screening measures at the border which has led to over 800 cannabis smugglers being intercepted between October 2024 and March 2025, with over nine tonnes of cannabis seized, the Home Office said.

Alex Murray, the NCA’s director of threat leadership, described the Thai authorities as “keen to intervene” in efforts to target high-risk routes, seize drugs shipments of drugs and disrupt crime gangs.

He said: “Couriers should think very carefully about agreeing to smuggle cannabis.

“There are life-changing consequences.

“Crime groups can be very persuasive but the risk of getting caught is very high and simply not worth it.”

Theeraj Athanavanich, the director general of Thai Customs, and his delegation visited Heathrow Airport and a Border Force postal depot earlier this week.