Carrie Johnson shares family photos of former PM Boris and children on holiday
The couple welcomed their fourth child in May this year
Carrie Johnson has shared a series of photos of her husband Boris Johnson and their four children enjoying a summer getaway in Greece.
Pictures show the former prime minister playing with his daughter Romy, who was born in 2021, near the seaside.
Captioned ‘Our favourite place’, other photos showed the mother-of-four tanning, eating out with friends and their three eldest children playing on the beach.
The couple welcomed their fourth child in May with a picture on Instagram of the former Conservative Party leader holding his baby daughter.
In the caption, Ms Johnson wrote: “Welcome to the world Poppy Eliza Josephine Johnson born on 21st May.
“I can’t believe how pretty and tiny you are. Feel so incredibly lucky. We are all totally smitten. Not sure I’ve slept a minute since you were born as can’t stop looking at how completely lovely you are.”
The couple were married in May 2021 at Westminster Cathedral and share three children, Wilfred, Romy and Frank, with Poppy joining as the “final gang member”.
Other pictures on Ms Johnson’s Instagram page show the family enjoying a trip to Italy in July, as well as celebrating birthdays and garden parties.
Mr Johnson, 60, also shares four children with his ex-wife, lawyer Marina Wheeler, and a child born in 2009 as a result of an affair with art consultant Helen Macintyre.
Succeeding Theresa May, Mr Johnson was prime minister from July 2019 until his resignation in September 2022.
