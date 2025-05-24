Boris Johnson and wife Carrie welcome fourth baby to family

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former prime minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson have welcomed a fourth baby to the family.

The former leader of the Conservative Party can be seen holding his daughter, Poppy Eliza Josephine Johnson, in an Instagram post shared on Saturday.

Mrs Johnson shared a carousel of photographs announcing the news, adding that their baby was born on May 21 and that they are “totally smitten”.

In the caption, Mrs Johnson wrote: “Welcome to the world Poppy Eliza Josephine Johnson born on 21st May.

“I can’t believe how pretty and tiny you are. Feel so incredibly lucky. We are all totally smitten. Not sure I’ve slept a minute since you were born as can’t stop looking at how completely lovely you are.”

The couple were married in May 2021 at Westminster Cathedral and share three children, Wilfred, Romy and Frank, with Poppy joining as the “final gang member”.

Mr and Mrs Johnson had their first child, Wilfred, in April 2020, in the early months of the Covid-19 crisis.

Mrs Johnson added: “Wilf, Romy and Frank are utterly delighted, particularly Romy who was desperate for a little sister. Bring on the matching dresses.

“A final gang member.

“Back from hospital now and time for cocktails and pizza with my tiny baby snoozing on my lap. Life doesn’t get any better.”

Mr Johnson, 60, also shares four children with his ex-wife, lawyer Marina Wheeler, and a child, born in 2009, as a result of an affair with art consultant Helen Macintyre.

Succeeding from Theresa May, Mr Johnson was prime minister from July 2019 until his resignation in September 2022.