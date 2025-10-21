Johnson insists there had been planning for Covid school closures

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Boris Johnson has denied there was a failure to plan for Covid school closures at the start of the pandemic, saying it would be “surprising” if there had been no planning.

The former prime minister told the UK Covid-19 Inquiry on Tuesday that it was “obvious” there would need to be “consideration of closing schools” and “it looked to me as though the DfE (Department for Education) was preparing for that”.

Last week, former education secretary Sir Gavin Williamson told the inquiry he had not asked DfE officials to prepare an assessment on the impact of school closures in early 2020, as the advice at the time “was not recommending closures” and Number 10 had not commissioned it.

In his written evidence, Sir Gavin described a “discombobulating 24-hour sea-change” from keeping schools open on March 16 to talking about closing them on March 17, and an announcement to shut them made the following day.

On Tuesday, Mr Johnson insisted work had been done to plan for school closures, saying: “If you look at the sequence from February onwards, it’s clear that Sage (the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies) is talking about the possibility, the Cabinet is discussing it in March.

“Certainly I remember the subject coming up repeatedly.”

Mr Johnson added he had received a note from the DfE on March 15 asking for a meeting on the subject “in which they go over all kinds of stuff that are going to be necessary to enact school closures”, including safeguarding, exams and teacher training.

He added he would not have expected the DfE to wait for an instruction from Number 10 before planning for closures and he was “surprised that the permanent secretary at the DfE didn’t feel that it was necessary to look at what contingency arrangements we had”.

He said: “I just think that it was obvious that there had to be consideration of closing schools.

“I was very much hoping that we wouldn’t have to close schools. I thought it was a nightmare idea.”

Asked if he accepts that until March 2020 there had not been a cross-government focus on schools, Mr Johnson said: “No, I don’t really accept that.”

He added: “I think there had already been conversations about the possibility of closing schools. And it looked to me as though the DfE was preparing for that.”

The former prime minister also denied there had been a “dereliction of duty” in failing to plan for school closures during the pandemic, but said officials had been “overwhelmed by the speed of events”.

Sir Jon Coles, the former director-general for schools at the DfE, previously told the UK Covid-19 Inquiry it was an “extraordinary dereliction of duty” for the DfE not to plan for school closures earlier in March 2020.

Asked by inquiry counsel Clair Dobbin KC whether he recognised what happened with exams in the summer of 2020 was “really damaging” to children doing their GCSEs and A-levels, Mr Johnson said he regretted that they did not get the model right initially.

“Was Covid a disaster? Yes. Was the loss of education a disaster? Yes. Was the loss of exams a disaster? Yes,” he said.

“Was the disappointment, anger, the additional frustration of a large number of kids a disaster? Yes, it was, but it has to be seen in the context of us trying to deal with a much, much bigger disaster and that was the loss of learning and the loss of the exams themselves.”