Boris Johnson spent £800,000 in taxpayers’ cash to get Union Jack painted on plane

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Boris Johnson spent nearly £800,000 of taxpayers’ money to have the prime ministerial plane painted with a Union Jack flag, it has emerged.

An FOI request to the Cabinet Office by the TaxPayers’ Alliance revealed £783,940 was spent on painting the Airbus A321.

The plane, leased from Titan Airways until 2027, was initially grey before being revamped with the Union Jack flag.

While the exact painting date is not known, it took place during Mr Johnson’s tenure as prime minister, which lasted from 2019 to 2022.

It comes after the RAF Voyager jet underwent a controversial £900,000 “rebranding” in Union Jack colours back in 2020.

The RAF Voyager that was repainted in the colours of the Union flag (PA)

No 10 said at the time the paint job was designed to “promote the UK around the world” and was “in line with many other leaders’ planes”.

Mr Johnson previously said during his stint as foreign secretary in 2018 that he wanted a “Brexit plane” to help him travel the world.

A Taxpayers’ Alliance spokesperson said: “Taxpayers will be livid at the sky-high cost of this paint job.

“To add insult to injury, government has decided to upgrade to an even glitzier jet. Ministers should rein in their love of luxury.”

The group’s jab is in reference to Titan Airways preparing to replace the ageing 757-200s used by the government for the newer model.

Earlier this year, it was revealed the Titan will be swapped with a similar but upgraded replacement by December. The upgrade will not alter the annual cost to the taxpayer.

An RAF Voyager is typically a grey colour (PA)

The Times reported that the upgraded plane will include the installation of an XXL lavatory and an “increased VIP wardrobe”.

The Airbus A321 is typically used by senior government officials or royals on trips to Europe or the east coast of the US. The RAF Voyager is typically used for trips further afield.

Speaking to The Mirror, Labour’s Emily Thornberry said: “We’ve seen a succession of Tory prime ministers and foreign secretaries addicted to the private jet lifestyle, and it is high time they were honest with the British people about how much that is all costing, rather than having the figures forced out of them like this.

“There was never any public debate about the costs and benefits of leasing a second government plane, and the higher those costs grow, the more we need to know what benefit the taxpayer is getting in return.”

A government spokesperson said: “Ministers and members of the royal household sometimes require the use of non-commercial air travel.

“The aircraft with its Global Britain livery promotes a strong image of the role the UK plays on the international stage when it is used by the prime minister, government ministers and senior members of the royal household.

“It also offers value for money compared to the ad-hoc hire of private planes.”