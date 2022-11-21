Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Queen ‘would have avoided meeting with Boris Johnson if he wanted snap election’

Late monarch’s ‘Magic Circle’ would have moved to block the move by embattled Boris Johnson, book claims

Thomas Kingsley
Monday 21 November 2022 10:23
Comments
<p>Queen Elizabeth II with Boris Johnson </p>

Queen Elizabeth II with Boris Johnson

(PA Wire)

The Queen would have avoided meeting Boris Johnson if he wanted to call a snap election in a bid to cling on to power, a new book claims.

A snap poll was among scenarios that were “wargamed” by Downing Street during the collapse of Mr Johnson’s premiership in the wake of the Chris Pincher affair in July.

But monarchs can block prime ministers from going to the polls in line with the Lascelles Principles, which guard against unnecessary and aggravating election requests.

Mr Johnson had dropped hints on 6 July that he would be willing to call an election as the Tory party sought to remove him.

Recommended

Sebastian Payne, a journalist, claims in his new book The Fall of Boris Johnson that a “magic triangle” of senior figures were ready to prevent that. The Daily Telegraph reports among those figures were Sir Graham Brady, the 1922 committee chairman, Simon Case, the cabinet secretary, and Sir Edward Young, the Queen’s chief courtier.

A Whitehall insider is quoted as saying: “If there was an effort to call an election, Tory MPs would have expected Brady to communicate to the palace that we would be holding a vote of confidence in the very near future and that it might make sense for Her Majesty to be unavailable for a day.”

Boris Johnson sought an election to save his administration

(PA)

According to a second source, it would be “politely communicated to Downing Street” that the Queen “couldn’t come to the phone” if she received a request for a call about dissolving parliament.

Mr Johnson quit on 7 July after a torrent of resignation letters were handed in by ministers.

Following the Queen’s death the week he left office, Mr Johnson paid a heartfelt tribute to “Elizabeth the Great.”

Mr Johnson said in a statement that it was the “saddest day” for the UK because the Queen’s “bright and shining light” had “finally gone out.”

Mr Johnson described the late monarch as ‘Elizabeth the Great’

(PA)

The former prime minister saw the Queen just two days before he resigned as prime minister and was replaced by Liz Truss, who gave her own tribute to the Queen.

He said that in the hearts of all Britons “there is an ache at the passing of our queen, a deep and personal sense of loss — far more intense, perhaps, than we expected.”

Recommended

“She seemed so timeless and so wonderful that I am afraid we had come to believe, like children, that she would just go on and on,” Mr Johnson said.

The Fall of Boris Johnson will be published on Thursday.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in