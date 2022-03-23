Boris Johnson says ‘facts of biology’ are ‘overwhelmingly important’ after asked about trans rights
While Keir Starmer states ‘trans women are women’
Boris Johnson has stated the “basic facts of biology” are “overwhelmingly important” after being asked about trans rights in parliament.
Keir Starmer, the leader of the opposition, also gave his opinion on the issue, clearly arguing “trans women are women” and noting this is expressly defined in UK law.
Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions in the Houses of Parliament, Mr Johnson, the PM, stated: “When it comes to distinguishing between a man and a woman, the basic facts of biology remain overwhelmingly important”.
While when asked to define a woman, Mr Starmer, Labour party leader, replied: “A woman is a female adult, and in addition to that trans women are women, and that is not just my view — that is actually the law.
“It has been the law through the combined effects of the 2004 [Gender Recognition] Act and the 2010 [Equality] Act. So that’s my view. It also happens to be the law in the United Kingdom.”
More news follows
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies