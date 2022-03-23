Boris Johnson has stated the “basic facts of biology” are “overwhelmingly important” after being asked about trans rights in parliament.

Keir Starmer, the leader of the opposition, also gave his opinion on the issue, clearly arguing “trans women are women” and noting this is expressly defined in UK law.

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions in the Houses of Parliament, Mr Johnson, the PM, stated: “When it comes to distinguishing between a man and a woman, the basic facts of biology remain overwhelmingly important”.

While when asked to define a woman, Mr Starmer, Labour party leader, replied: “A woman is a female adult, and in addition to that trans women are women, and that is not just my view — that is actually the law.

“It has been the law through the combined effects of the 2004 [Gender Recognition] Act and the 2010 [Equality] Act. So that’s my view. It also happens to be the law in the United Kingdom.”

More news follows