Michael D Higgins and Sabina given roses and cheered as term ends

Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina were greeted by cheers and gifted roses as they left Aras an Uachtarain on Monday night.

A guard of honour was formed outside the gates of the official residence in the biting cold by the members of the Sanctuary Runners who wanted to show their appreciation for his support.

The running group, which Mr Higgins is a patron of, is made up of Irish citizens, migrants, asylum seekers and refugees.

One runner, Monica Pumpkin – who is originally from Botswana, handed him and Sabina yellow roses to thank him for his support during his presidency.

Ms Pumpkin, whose birthday was on Monday, said he has been supportive of the group and had stood “for all migrants in Ireland”

She said it was an “honour” to be at the gates of Aras an Uachtarain: “We are here today to wish him well, and farewell.”

Mr Higgins, who was late departing partly because he and Sabina wanted to ring the peace bell one last time, thanked the runners for their patience as he accepted a rose from Ms Pumpkin.

He wished her health and happiness before the car departed shortly before 6.50pm.

In a statement, Mr Higgins said that serving as president of Ireland was “a great privilege”.

“I would like to thank the people of Ireland for the warmth of reception which they gave to both Sabina and myself over the past 14 years,” he said.

“How valuable it was to be able to join with them in engaging with the issues, projects and ideas that will help us to achieve the best of our country and the best representation of Ireland and its values abroad – an inclusive citizenship and a creative society in a real Republic.”

Mr Higgins, a former mayor of Galway, president of the Labour Party and minister for arts, culture and the Gaeltacht, focused on celebrating the arts, the Irish language, and peace initiatives during his term.

Mr Higgins has published a number of books including collections of poetry, speeches and essays and contributed to numerous others.

His 14-year term ends at midnight and left-wing independent Catherine Connolly, a former Galway constituency colleague of Mr Higgins, will be inaugurated as Ireland’s 10th president on Tuesday.

Mr Higgins will be in attendance at the inauguration at Dublin Castle.

Graham Clifford, founder of the Sanctuary Runners, said the group had approached the Aras about doing a guard of honour and they received a reply that Mr Higgins would be “eager” to do it.

He estimated that around 150-200 people had gathered at the Aras gates from counties including Donegal, Cork and Wexford.

He said: “President Higgins has always been really clear and strong and with conviction about the fact that Ireland is and should be a welcoming place for everybody, so we think that’s reflected in the group that is here tonight.

“Since the very start of his presidency he’s been clear that he is a president for everybody.”