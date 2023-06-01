Beachgoers filmed Bournemouth tragedy victim receiving CPR

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Beachgoers filmed paramedics delivering CPR to people involved in an incident off Bournemouth Pier that killed two youngsters, witnesses have said.

The deceased - a 17-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl - sustained “critical injuries” and died after being pulled from the sea.

Eight other people were treated for injuries described as non-threatening. A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

People at the scene have hit out at those who filmed emergency services.

Nicola Holton, who was at the beach with her husband, said she witnessed lifeguards entering the sea trying to help “multiple people” who were struggling in the water.

She said she would never forget the image of one person being pulled out of the sea and onto the beach to be given medical treatment.

Ambulances at the scene (Max Willcock/BNPS)

“[There were] loads of idiots ignoring lifeguard requests to get out of the water and clear the beach,” she said.

“People were running towards those having CPR filming on their phones.”

Rescuers scour the sea near Bournemouth Pier (Max Willcock/BNPS)

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident has been launched by Dorset Police, the Marine Accident Investigation Branch and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.

On Thursday morning police said that the two deceased had not been hit by a vessel following reports they had been injured by a jet ski.

An air ambulance at the scene (Max Willcock/BNPS)

Unconfirmed reports say those involved in the incident had been jumping off the pier, which is around 300m long, and were pulled further out by a riptide.

Rips, as they are commonly known, occur when water that has been pushed towards land by the sea, is tracking back out, creating a channel of water which pulls back out to sea.

Rips are often harmless, and swimmers will barely notice them, but typically around large headlands or piers, they can be powerful and drag unwitting swimmers and surfers out to sea, particularly if there is a large swell running.

Tobias Ellwood, the MP for East Bournemouth and chair of the Commons defence committee, told Sky News that the pier was “involved” in the tragedy.

The local council will review its protocols in relation to what can be conducted on the pier, he added.