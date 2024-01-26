New ‘ground-breaking’ bowel cancer vaccine to go on trial at hospital

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Health experts have hailed a potentially “ground-breaking” vaccine to treat early bowel cancer set to go on trial in England and Australia.

The treatment will trialled at the Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust and Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Adelaide.

Doctors plan to administer the vaccine to patients before surgery, in the hope that it will cause the body to attack the cancer.

It would make any surgery less invasive and medics hope that the strength of the vaccine could support the immune system to respond if there is a relapse and the cancer returns later on.

Dr Tony Dhillon, chief investigator of the trial and Surrey’s consultant medical oncologist, proposed the idea for the trial and has worked with Professor Tim Price in Australia for the last four years to develop the vaccine.

He said: “This is the first treatment vaccine in any gastrointestinal cancer and we have high hopes that it will be very successful. We think that for a lot of patients, the cancer will have gone completely after this treatment.”

The trial will be run by the Cancer Research UK Southampton Clinical Trials Unit at the University of Southampton in collaboration with Surrey and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

There will be 10 sites for patients to be enrolled – six in Australia and four in the UK, with 44 patients to be enrolled in the study over an 18 month period.

Dr Tony Dhillon ( Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust)

Patients will have an endoscopy, then a tissue sample will be tested to see if they are eligible for the trial. If they are, they will have three doses of the vaccine before having surgery to remove the cancer.

The trial will be available for just 44 patients around the world. After the trial finishes, the vaccine will either be licensed for use, or if it’s successful, a bigger study will be carried out.

The vaccine has been designed by Imugene Ltd, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company.

Dr Dhillon added: “This is ground-breaking. I feel as if we are on the edge of something really big here. The vaccine makes the immune system go after the cancer.

“It will be life changing because it means that potentially, patients may not need to have surgery – they may just have the vaccine.

“The work we have done here at Royal Surrey is fantastic. We are hugely proud to have been involved in this worldwide trial and believe it could be key to treating bowel cancer in the future.”

Louise Stead, Surrey’s chief executive, said: “We are hugely proud to have been involved in the launch of this ground-breaking new vaccine.

“As the fourth largest cancer centre in the UK, helping to fight cancer is a huge part of what we do and this will really provide an opportunity for bowel cancer patients and give them real hope of beating the disease.

“I would like to say a huge well done to Dr Tony Dhillon and everyone associated with this trial for all their hard work.”

Bowel cancer, also known as colorectal cancer, is the third most common cancer, with a worldwide annual incidence of over 1.2 million cases and a mortality rate of approximately 50 per cent.