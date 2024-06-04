Schoolboy, 9, found dead in secluded Scottish woodland

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Police have launched an investigation after a boy was found dead in woods near his home in Scotland.

Officers received reports of concern for a child in a secluded wooded area near Abbeygreen Road, Lesmahagow, at about 6.50pm on Sunday.

The boy, 9, was pronounced dead after emergency services attended the scene. Police said their enquiries were ongoing but there were no suspicious circumstances. A report is being prepared for the coroner.

The boy attended Woodpark Primary School in Lesmahagow.

Debbie McKenna, the school’s headteacher sent a letter to parents expressing her “great sadness” at his death.

Pupils and parents of Woodpark Primary School have been offered support ( Google )

“Many pupils and families may have been aware through friends or family in the community,” the letter said, according to The Sun.

“Please be assured that we have made arrangements to support those children most directly affected and we will continue to provide support from staff in school assisted by psychological services.

“Of course you will be their most important source of support.”

Extra support was offered to both pupils and parents at the school following the boy’s death.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.50pm on Sunday, 2 June, 2024, we were called to a report of concern for a child in a wooded area near to Abbeygreen Road, Lesmahagow.

“Emergency services attended but the 9-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Enquiries are ongoing but there are no suspicious circumstances. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch. If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.