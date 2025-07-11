Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The body of a teenage boy has been found in a lake in Birmingham.

The unnamed boy had been declared missing around 6 pm local time on Thursday after going into the water in Powell’s Pool in Sutton Park.

West Midlands Police said “extensive efforts” had been made by the emergency services and Birmingham City Council to find the boy.

They added that they were not treating the boy’s death as suspicious and that his family was being supported.

Boats were seen sweeping the 48-acre lake to search for the victim as emergency services personnel got in and out of the water.

The lake is normally a busy area, often used for fishing, within a popular park, but a cordon was in place around the entire pool while the search was being carried out.

Raymond Stewart, a local who regularly fishes in the lake and was out on the water on Friday morning, said the cordon was gone by the time he arrived at 4.35 am.

“It’s a tragedy really, such a young life lost,” he told the BBC.

He added that though there are signs around the lake warning people not to swim, he had seen “people swimming here all the time”.

“I was here last Wednesday and there must have been 15 get in the pool,” he said.

Sutton Park is a 2,400-acre National Nature Reserve. Birmingham City Council says it is one of the largest urban parks in Europe.

It includes woodland, heathland, marshes and seven lakes, including Powell's Pool.

Another teenage boy, Fraser Amiss, died after diving into Powell’s Pool with two friends in 2001.

Midlands Air Ambulance announced in May that there had been 18 accidental drowning deaths in the West Midlands area last year.

Liam Webb, a critical care paramedic at the charity, urged locals to be careful and understand the risks of the water.

If in danger, he added, “Lay back, float and that involves submerging your ears and trying to breathe normally.

“If you find someone in the water, we ask you to call for the emergency services... tell the person in the water to float and throw anything you can to them which could help.

“Whether that's an emergency life raft buoy, branch or an inflatable, throw that to them in the water.”