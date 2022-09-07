Jump to content
‘Why me?’: Boy, 11, starts fifth course of chemo in week he begins secondary school

Charlie Cox was diagnosed with grade 2 oligoastrocytoma aged just eight months old, undergoing a variety of treatments, including two brain surgeries

Matt Mathers
Wednesday 07 September 2022 14:05
Comments
Charlie Cox has previously had two brain surgeries to tackle his cancer

Charlie Cox has previously had two brain surgeries to tackle his cancer

(SWNS)

A devastated boy asked his mother “why me” as he started cancer treatment for the fifth time - in the same week that he began high school.

Charlie Cox, 11, was diagnosed with grade 2 oligoastrocytoma aged just eight months old, undergoing a variety of treatments, including two brain surgeries and repeated chemotherapy.

A scan in February revealed that Charlie had relapsed for the fifth time and his mother Kirsty Court, 35, has told of how he was left in tears on his first day at Cheam High School, in Sutton, on Monday.

Charlie started school on Monday

(SWNS)

“He looked so smart, like he was going for a job interview,” Ms Court, of Cheam, said. “There have been times when he’s been really poorly on the chemo and asked: ‘why me, mum?’ and that’s really hard but I’ve got to stay positive for him.

"That’s why he’s like he is, because we don’t dwell on the negatives.

Charlie started his latest course of chemo just five days earlier.

"It’s hit me more now we’re 10 years down the line," Ms Cheam added.

She said although there were “nerves” for his first day of school, Charlie was "more excited than anything".

He was diagnosed with grade 2 oligoastrocytoma aged just eight months old

(Brain Tumour Research / SWNS)

"His dad walked him to the gate and he was getting a bit too cool for school and asking him to hang back," she said.

Ms Court, an education progress coordinator, has said that Charlie plans to "just get on with it" and he’s "very open" about his condition.

She said: "I’ve brought him up like that so he’s happy to talk about it.

"He’s actually just a sweet, lovely boy, and very likeable so I hope that he does well."

Since his initial diagnosis as a child, Charlie has continued to relapse.

Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer, and one in three people know someone affected by a brain tumour, according to Brain Tumour Research.

Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: "Charlie’s story is a reminder of the fact brain tumours kill more children than leukaemia and any other cancer yet.

"Historically, just 1 per cent of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease.

‘He did indeed look very smart!’

(SWNS)

"Charlie’s already been through more than any child should have to, and although we were saddened to hear about his latest relapse, it was heart-warming to see him in his high school uniform this week.

"He did indeed look very smart!

"We wish him the best of luck with his ongoing treatment and hope that he is very happy in his new school."

“Ten years of this is a long time and it does take its toll, but I look at Charlie and think about how well he’s dealt with it."

