Boy, 11, dies after being swept out to sea while playing on beach
Zac Thompson described as popular 11-year-old with a “huge zest for life”
An 11-year-old boy who died after being swept out to sea while playing on a beach was a “much-loved character” with a huge zest for life, his “heartbroken” school has said.
Zac Thompson, from Pembroke Dock, Pembrokeshire, was on West Angle Bay beach on Friday when he got into difficulty in the sea.
He was rescued and airlifted to hospital, but passed away on Saturday, police said.
The Pembroke Dock Community School have now said the student, who was set to go to secondary school in September, was a “valued pupil and will be greatly missed”.
In a tribute, the school said Zac “was a popular and much-loved character”.
“He excelled academically, in particular in maths, who loved to solve complex mental maths challenges - keeping staff on their toes,” they said.
They added he was an exceptional cricket player who helped the school get through to area finals, due to be played later this week.
“He had a cheeky smile, was funny and was looking forward to his final weeks in primary school, the summer holidays and all the opportunities that were open to him as he moved on to secondary school,” the school added.
“One sweet memory of him was when he was in year three and it was Superhero Day. Zac came to school dressed as his favourite superhero - his mum. Zac said: ‘Not all superheroes wear capes’.”
They added: “This is a dreadfully sad time for his family, and our love, thoughts and prayers are with both his family and his wide circle of friends, who will miss his big character and mischievous nature.
“We are heartbroken. Zac was a lovely young man, a valued pupil and will be greatly missed.”
A police spokeswoman said officers were called just before 9.30pm on Friday to reports a child had been rescued from the sea after getting into difficulties.
She added: “The child, 11-year-old Zac Thompson, was airlifted to hospital where he sadly passed away.”
A fundraising page for the young boy’s family has since received more than £15,000 in donations.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies