Boy, 11, dies after being swept out to sea while playing on beach

An 11-year-old boy who died after being swept out to sea while playing on a beach was a “much-loved character” with a huge zest for life, his “heartbroken” school has said.

Zac Thompson, from Pembroke Dock, Pembrokeshire, was on West Angle Bay beach on Friday when he got into difficulty in the sea.

He was rescued and airlifted to hospital, but passed away on Saturday, police said.

The Pembroke Dock Community School have now said the student, who was set to go to secondary school in September, was a “valued pupil and will be greatly missed”.

In a tribute, the school said Zac “was a popular and much-loved character”.

“He excelled academically, in particular in maths, who loved to solve complex mental maths challenges - keeping staff on their toes,” they said.

Zac was due to start secondary school in September (Pembroke Dock Community School)

They added he was an exceptional cricket player who helped the school get through to area finals, due to be played later this week.

“He had a cheeky smile, was funny and was looking forward to his final weeks in primary school, the summer holidays and all the opportunities that were open to him as he moved on to secondary school,” the school added.

“One sweet memory of him was when he was in year three and it was Superhero Day. Zac came to school dressed as his favourite superhero - his mum. Zac said: ‘Not all superheroes wear capes’.”

Zac dressed up as his mother on Superhero Day at his primary school (Pembroke Dock Community School)

They added: “This is a dreadfully sad time for his family, and our love, thoughts and prayers are with both his family and his wide circle of friends, who will miss his big character and mischievous nature.

“We are heartbroken. Zac was a lovely young man, a valued pupil and will be greatly missed.”

A police spokeswoman said officers were called just before 9.30pm on Friday to reports a child had been rescued from the sea after getting into difficulties.

She added: “The child, 11-year-old Zac Thompson, was airlifted to hospital where he sadly passed away.”

A fundraising page for the young boy’s family has since received more than £15,000 in donations.