Boy, 11, hit and killed by bus while riding bike
An investigation has been launched, police confirm
An 11-year-boy has died after he was hit by a bus while riding his bike in South Tyneside.
Northumbria Police confirmed the death following reports of an incident after 3.30pm on Tuesday. Despite the best efforts of paramedics, he died at the scene.
An investigation has now been launched, and the road was closed for several hours while police spoke to the bus driver, who remained at the scene along with other witnesses.
The victim has not yet been formally identified but the boy’s family is being supported by specialist officers.
A police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 3.30pm yesterday, we received a report a boy had been riding a bicycle on Lizard Lane, when he collided with a bus.”
Phil Patterson, Inspector at Northumbria Police, added: “This collision has had devastating consequences for all involved, and our thoughts are with the boy's family at this incredibly difficult time.
“We are working hard to establish exactly what happened in the moments leading up to the collision and have spoken with a number of witnesses already to help us build up that picture.
“We are now asking for anyone else who saw what happened or who may have dashcam from the area to get in touch and assist us.”
A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service confirmed their crews were also in attendance.
They added: “We got a call at approximately 3.30pm this afternoon following reports of a collision between a bus and a pedestrian on Lizard Lane.
“We sent two paramedic ambulances, a hazard area response team and a clinical team leader.”
Please get in touch by calling 101 via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on our website, quoting log NP-20221025-0586.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies