Boy, 11, hit and killed by bus while riding bike

An 11-year-boy has died after he was hit by a bus while riding his bike in South Tyneside.

Northumbria Police confirmed the death following reports of an incident after 3.30pm on Tuesday. Despite the best efforts of paramedics, he died at the scene.

An investigation has now been launched, and the road was closed for several hours while police spoke to the bus driver, who remained at the scene along with other witnesses.

The victim has not yet been formally identified but the boy’s family is being supported by specialist officers.

A police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 3.30pm yesterday, we received a report a boy had been riding a bicycle on Lizard Lane, when he collided with a bus.”

Phil Patterson, Inspector at Northumbria Police, added: “This collision has had devastating consequences for all involved, and our thoughts are with the boy's family at this incredibly difficult time.

“We are working hard to establish exactly what happened in the moments leading up to the collision and have spoken with a number of witnesses already to help us build up that picture.

“We are now asking for anyone else who saw what happened or who may have dashcam from the area to get in touch and assist us.”

A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service confirmed their crews were also in attendance.

They added: “We got a call at approximately 3.30pm this afternoon following reports of a collision between a bus and a pedestrian on Lizard Lane.

“We sent two paramedic ambulances, a hazard area response team and a clinical team leader.”

Please get in touch by calling 101 via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on our website, quoting log NP-20221025-0586.