Boy dies falling from hotel window in Sheffield

A young boy has died after falling from a hotel window in Sheffield, police say.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed that the incident took place at the OYO Sheffield Metropolitan Hotel on Blonk Street.

A spokesperson for the force said that the boy’s family are being supported by specially trained officers and that inquiries to establish the circumstances around the fall are ongoing.

The spokesperson said: “We are sorry to share a boy has sadly died after falling from a building in Sheffield this afternoon.”

Officers were called at around 2:30pm this afternoon. Formal identification of the boy is yet to take place.

The hotel where the incident occurred is located just northeast of the city centre, near Castlegate.