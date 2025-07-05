Boy, 4, dies after gravestone falls in cemetery
Emergency services were called to Rawtenstall Cemetery in Lancashire on Saturday afternoon
A four-year-old boy has died after a gravestone fell onto him in a cemetery in Lancashire.
Emergency services were called to Rawtenstall Cemetery at around 1pm on Saturday afternoon following reports a gravestone had fallen onto a child.
Despite efforts to save him, the boy died. Lancashire Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious and that it will pass a file onto the HM Coronor “in due course”
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "We were called to Rawtenstall Cemetery at 1pm today (July 5) following reports a gravestone had fallen onto a child.
"Tragically, and despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the boy sadly died. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this devastating time.
"His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed onto HM Coroner in due course."
The cemetery, located on Burnley Road, caters for Catholic, Church of England, Non-Conformist and Muslim burials and currently holds over 21,000 burials and over around 17 acres.
There is a chapel which can seat around 40 people which can be hired for a small fee.
