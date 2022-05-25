Boy, 13, dies after getting into difficulty while swimming with friends

A 13-year-old boy has died after getting into difficulty while out swimming with friends.

The incident is reported to have happened at the River Tawe in the Swansea area.

The child has not yet been named.

South Wales Police told local media they were called just before 5pm on Tuesday about children swimming in the River Tawe around the city of Morriston.

“A 13-year-old boy had got into difficulty and had not been seen to exit the river,” DC Kristian Burt from the force is reported as saying by WalesOnline.

“An extensive search was carried out by police, fire, ambulance, coastguard and the police helicopter.

“The boy’s body was located in the river near the Swansea Enterprise Park at around 6pm and was unable to be resuscitated despite the efforts of the emergency services. “

South Wales Police said the 13-year-old’s family have been informed and are receiving support.

The force has been contacted by The Independent.