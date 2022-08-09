Jump to content
Boy, 14, dies swimming in lake during heatwave after getting into difficulty

The boy was missing for over six hours before being found, police said

Thomas Kingsley
Tuesday 09 August 2022 16:37
Comments
<p>Police were called when the boy didn’t resurface while swimming in the lake</p>

(Creative Commons)

A 14-year-old boy has died after getting into difficulty in a lake in Cheshunt last night, Hertfordshire Police said.

Police were contacted just before 5pm to report the teenager had not re-surfaced having been in the water.

Officers, the Fire and Rescue Service and the East of England Ambulance Service immediately attended North Met Lake off Cadmore Lane in Cheshunt.

Emergency services carried out searches of the area, including the use of the police helicopter and specialist police divers but the boy’s body was not recovered until hours later before 11pm.

The boy’s family has been informed but formal identification is still to take place.

A spokesperson from the force said: “Following reports of a 14 year old boy getting into difficulty in North Met Lake, off Cadmore Lane, Cheshunt yesterday (Monday 8 August), emergency services have sadly recovered a body.

“Officers, the Fire and Rescue Service and the East of England Ambulance Service immediately attended the lake.

“Emergency Services carried out searches of the area, including the use of the police helicopter and specialist police divers.

“At just before 11pm last night a body was recovered.

“Formal identification is yet to take place, however the boy’s next of kin have been informed.”

