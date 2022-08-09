Boy, 14, dies swimming in lake during heatwave after getting into difficulty

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 14-year-old boy has died after getting into difficulty in a lake in Cheshunt last night, Hertfordshire Police said.

Police were contacted just before 5pm to report the teenager had not re-surfaced having been in the water.

Officers, the Fire and Rescue Service and the East of England Ambulance Service immediately attended North Met Lake off Cadmore Lane in Cheshunt.

Emergency services carried out searches of the area, including the use of the police helicopter and specialist police divers but the boy’s body was not recovered until hours later before 11pm.

The boy’s family has been informed but formal identification is still to take place.

