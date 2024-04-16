Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Boy, 4, dies days after Wigan house fire that also killed father who ran into house to save him

Four other people were injured after the blaze broke out during the early hours of Sunday

Holly Evans
Tuesday 16 April 2024 17:22
Comments
Both a four-year-old boy and his father have died after a fire broke out in a house in Wigan
Both a four-year-old boy and his father have died after a fire broke out in a house in Wigan (Google Maps )

A four-year-old boy who was left fighting for life after a house fire in Wigan over the weekend has died.

The youngster suffered severe burns to his body after a blaze broke out during the early hours of Sunday, 14 April and was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

His father, who was aged 45, was killed after rushing back into the burning building to rescue his trapped son.

Emergency services had been called at 2.30am after receiving reports of a house fire on Warrington Road, with four other people injured during the blaze.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious, with Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue continuing to investigate the causes of the fire.

Detective Inspector Lee Gridley, from GMP’s Wigan district, said: “This is a devastating incident and all of our thoughts are with the family of this young boy, who had his entire life ahead of him.

“Together with the earlier death, this is a tragedy for the Wigan community and I know that many people will be shocked by this heartbreaking news. I hope people will join us in sending their absolute best wishes to all those involved in this incident, as they begin their journey in the healing process.

“While we are not treating the incident as suspicious, if anyone has any information they believe is important, please do get in touch with us. You can do this by calling police on 101, quoting log 393 of 14/04/2024.”

