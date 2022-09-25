Jump to content

Police investigating after boy, 12, injured by firework in garden

Child suffers head and neck injuries during incident in private garden

Andy Gregory
Sunday 25 September 2022 19:28
<p>A general view of Pennard Avenue, the street in which a boy was injured by a firework</p>

A general view of Pennard Avenue, the street in which a boy was injured by a firework

(Google Maps)

Police are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was injured by a firework in Knowsley.

The child suffered injuries to his head and body after the firework was set alight in the garden of a property in Huyton on Sunday, Merseyside Police said.

The boy was taken to hospital after ambulance and fire service staff attended the property on Pennard Avenue around 2.45pm on Sunday.

Paramedics also treated a person who fainted.

Both the police force and Merseyside Fire and Rescue are now investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Chief Inspector Gary O’Rourke said: “Enquiries are in the very early stages to establish the circumstances into how the 12-year-old boy was injured by a firework.

“A full enquiry by Merseyside Police and MFRS is taking place to establish the facts.”

Anyone in the area with information, CCTV or dashcam footage can contact police on Twitter MerPolCC or Facebook at “Merseyside Police Contact Centre” with reference 562 of 25 September or Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

