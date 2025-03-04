Boy injured in attack at primary school in north Dublin
Police in north Dublin said two children, who both attend the school, were involved.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
An investigation is under way after a pupil at a primary school in Dublin was injured in an attack.
Police in north Dublin said the incident happened at the school and that two children, who both attend the school, were involved.
The boy, who is believed to be 11-years-old, was taken to a hospital in Dublin with injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening.
It is understood that an implement was used during the incident.
Gardai say they are in contact with the parents of both children.
“An Garda Siochana is currently liaising with school management and staff with a view to identifying the precise circumstances around the incident,” gardai said in a statement.
“An Garda Siochana will continue to engage with all relevant State agencies regarding this incident.
“There is no concern for public safety.”