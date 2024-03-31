Boy, 16, dies after farm vehicle crash in Lancashire
A 17-year-old passenger avoided serious injuries
A teenager has died after a horror crash on a farmland vehicle.
The 16-year-old, from Worsthorne, Lancashire, died from his injuries after crashing into a field while on a £30,000 Polaris Ranger Farmbike.
The incident took place at 12.41am on Saturday, police said. His passenger, a 17-year-old man from Burnley, avoided serious injuries.
A Lancashire Police spokesman said the force is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage. They added that no other vehicles were involved.
Sgt Martin Wilcock added: “This collision has resulted in a teenager losing his life and my thoughts are with his loved ones at this difficult time.
Did you know the victim and want to pay tribute? Please email Barney.Davis.Ind@independent.co.uk
“We are satisfied that this is no longer a criminal investigation and we are now carrying out enquiries on behalf of the coroner.
“A family is grieving and I would ask the public - particularly those on social media - not to engage in any unhelpful, unnecessary and hurtful speculation.”
If you have any information please email sciu@lancashire.police.uk or call 101, quoting log 45 of 30th March 2024.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies