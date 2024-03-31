Boy, 16, dies after farm vehicle crash in Lancashire

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A teenager has died after a horror crash on a farmland vehicle.

The 16-year-old, from Worsthorne, Lancashire, died from his injuries after crashing into a field while on a £30,000 Polaris Ranger Farmbike.

The incident took place at 12.41am on Saturday, police said. His passenger, a 17-year-old man from Burnley, avoided serious injuries.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said the force is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage. They added that no other vehicles were involved.

Sgt Martin Wilcock added: “This collision has resulted in a teenager losing his life and my thoughts are with his loved ones at this difficult time.

Did you know the victim and want to pay tribute? Please email Barney.Davis.Ind@independent.co.uk

“We are satisfied that this is no longer a criminal investigation and we are now carrying out enquiries on behalf of the coroner.

“A family is grieving and I would ask the public - particularly those on social media - not to engage in any unhelpful, unnecessary and hurtful speculation.”

If you have any information please email sciu@lancashire.police.uk or call 101, quoting log 45 of 30th March 2024.