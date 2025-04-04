Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Boy, 16, missing after getting ‘into difficulty’ in London park lake

Emergency services rushed to Beckenham Place Park where they are searching for the missing teenager

Alexander Butler
Friday 04 April 2025 19:02 BST
Comments
The boy got in to difficulty in a lake in Beckenham Place Park, police said
The boy got in to difficulty in a lake in Beckenham Place Park, police said (Google Images)

A 16-year-old boy has gone missing after getting into difficulty in a lake in south-east London, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers and paramedics rushed to Beckenham Place Park, Lewisham, shortly after 3pm on Friday and closed the park off as emergency services searched for the teenager.

The lake is 285m (about 935ft) long and reaches depths of up to 3.5m (about 11ft). Around 35 firefighters have been sent out to help with the search.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 3.02pm this afternoon to reports of a person in the water.

“We sent resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, an incident response officer and members of our hazardous area response team. We are still at the scene working alongside our emergency services partners.”

